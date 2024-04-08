Serenity takes out Port Macquarie Sailing Club's Easter Cup

It was Jeff Walsh who was best able to handle the light conditions to win Port Macquarie Sailing Club's Easter Cup held over three short races.
The first race started with just three or four knots of breeze that initially came from the sou'west, but really couldn't make its mind up with several swings and shifts.
While not getting a great start, Jeff sailing in Serenity, was mid-fleet around the upwind mark.
But, downwind against the tide, experience and luck combined for Serenity to make the next mark just as the wind took a break and the rest of the fleet struggled to make way against the tide with several drifting backwards.
Rob Barwick in Impulsive was the first to call for a tow back to the beach with Steve Bohlsen in Interceptor following in frustration shortly after.
By the time the wind decided to return, Serenity was back with the remaining fleet having already completed a lap.
Eventually the course was shortened to only one lap, so Serenity had already won, but continued on regardless.
Second to finish was Steve Couch in Lazybuoy, followed by Simon Gandy and Caroline Pierre in Voyager, and Dave Winter on Spica.
Stuart Symons and Esra Mert in Elmo were unable to finish. After lunch, the wind had turned more sou'easterly and increased to five or six knots, so a further two short races were planned, in the reverse of the morning course.
Race two was won and done very quickly in comparison to race one, but with the fleet much closer together.
Again, Serenity was in front at the end, with Impulsive, Lazybuoy, Voyager, Emo, and Spica close behind.
Race three was extended to two laps while the wind held.
Impulsive finally got into the groove of things and sailed well to hold off Serenity by a good margin.
Serenity and Lazybuoy made a competition of it by alternating positions throughout the race, with Serenity eventually following Impulsive across the finish line.
After Lazybuoy were Voyager, Elmo, and Spica.
Final results across the series: Serenity, Lazybuoy, Voyager, Impulsive, Spica, Elmo, and Interceptor.
