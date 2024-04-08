Port Macquarie News
Serenity takes out Port Macquarie Sailing Club's Easter Cup

By Port Macquarie Sailing Club
April 8 2024 - 10:20am
Jeff Walsh sailed Serenity to victory in the Port Macquarie Sailing Club's Easter Cup. Picture supplied
It was Jeff Walsh who was best able to handle the light conditions to win Port Macquarie Sailing Club's Easter Cup held over three short races.

