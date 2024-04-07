Port Macquarie News
Paralympian and Port Macquarie man Andrew Edmonson inspires students

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
April 7 2024 - 12:00pm
Para Olympian Andrew Edmonson inspires Kempsey students. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

Students at Kempsey West public School were visited by Paralympian Andrew Edmonson on Wednesday, April 4, who spoke to the children about life as an Australian representative in Wheelchair Rugby, and why it's important to break down misconceptions of people living with disability.

