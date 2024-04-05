Bugs and beetles: Costa visits Tacking Point Public School's sensory garden

Tacking Point Public School students put on their nature goggles for Costa Georgiadis' visit on Friday, April 5.
The enthusiastic landscape architect and TV presenter returned to visit the students and see the progress of the sensory garden he opened at the school in December 2017.
Costa is a favourite of the students, with stage one children wearing their best insect costumes and performing 'Bugs and Beetles' for him during assembly.
"It makes me really happy," Costa said. "If having me come here can elicit excitement about nature and have families busy making outfits, it builds an inquisitiveness to learn more."
"When you wear a bee, a caterpillar, a butterfly or moth outfit - it gives children a chance to learn about how important they are to the food chain."
"It is kind of like walking children through different lenses and getting their nature goggles on."
Representative from the school's P&C, Shannon Larkin said the garden was built to allow an outdoor teaching area where kids can interact with nature.
Tacking Point Public School's sensory garden is a delight even on a rainy day, with a creek bed that uses natural drainage, weather stations, magnifying elements, spiral raised garden beds, insect hotels and peepholes.
The Gardening Australia host said that the garden was beautifully built.
"There are different textures on the ground, so when they walk barefoot they can feel the changes of the timber, onto the stone, to the pebbles and the decomposed granite."
Costa said children need to be around plants and that it is therapeutic.
"To give children nature therapy at kindergarten age is to make them feel comfortable and at home outside, not being afraid to walk barefoot, to feel and touch and experience the extremes of the senses."
Since the sensory garden's development, the plants are not the only things to grow with students and parents brainstorming new developments.
The P&C have recently added doors to the Kindergarten classrooms and a path so there is direct access to the space. The goal for the addition was for the kids to use the space and interact with the garden more.
"I think [the garden] is a great example for lots of schools, to tell them that they can do it, bit by bit," he said.
"It's a really wonderful advertisement for projects that cross a period of time, be passed on and involve the skills of the community."
"It is the life of a garden, students set out with a plan, the plan has evolved and they have adapted, adjusted and regenerated."
"This is the part of the garden I love," he said.
"The next generation of students can be a part of the planning and planting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.