Kenny's surf report: Port's surf, skate and music festival to draw a crowd

Looking towards this weekend, there is going to be a lot happening down at Town Beach.
Xavier Rudd is headlining the Ride the Sound Wave festival.
The line-up also includes The Dreggs, Emily Wurramara, Mama Kin Spender, and Round Mountain Girls on Saturday.
The event will raise funds for Make A Difference (MAD) charity to help with the important work they do with the homeless and disadvantaged in the Hastings.
For the first time, the event will also include a new children's concert with pre-show entertainment for the mini-festival goers that will feature a separate line-up including Aria award-winning music group Teeny Tiny Stevies, and a range of kid's activities including face painting, pony rides and a jumping castle.
Aside from the music festival, the Ride the Wave surf competition will run until April 6. As will the Ride the Wave skate competition.
There is also a free Kombi Car Show and Shine, they will be parked on the grass of Town Beach with prizes for Best on Display.
A surfboard swap meet will also happen for the first time with surfboards, SUP's, wetsuits on offer. A $5 donation to Make A Difference is requested to participate.
Looking at the weather map, the surf gods look like lining up this week with light SW to SE winds around 7-8 knots, with swell rising from 1.7 metres to 2.5 metres on Saturday, water temperature will sit around 19-20 degrees.
Tides will be higher in the morning around 6-7am at the 1.5-1.7 metre mark, so there should be some waves over the weekend.
The Breakwall looks like the pick of the spot at Towns, so all of us other surfers will have to go to Chickens or Flaggies while the competition is on.
Waves should be about if you are willing to travel North to Plomer or head south to Bonny's and North Haven.
Please remember, when the surf competition is on, give them their space so they can showcase their talent for the spectators. Good luck to all competitors.
I hope all festival goers enjoy their weekend, raising money for an amazing cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.