Sunrise Rotary Club's $5000 gift supports cancer patients in Port Macquarie

Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise has made a generous $5000 donation towards an invaluable Sonosite ultrasound machine for Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI).
This vital contribution aims to enhance the institute's ability to provide advanced medical care and support to cancer patients in the region.
The Sonosite plays a pivotal role in medical diagnostics and intervention by helping identify peripheral veins and deep veins for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) insertion. It also enables the ultrasound examination of abdomens and lungs to detect fluid accumulation, enabling medical professionals to diagnose conditions accurately and promptly.
"Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise is committed to supporting initiatives that improve healthcare accessibility and quality within our community," Club President Di Hicks said.
"We recognise the significance of the Sonosite ultrasound machine in enhancing diagnostic capabilities and facilitating medical procedures at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.
"Our donation underscores our dedication to the wellbeing of cancer patients and the broader community."
Rotarian Neil Black, added: "Being able to raise money to donate these machines is great, but it's the wonderful people who work at MNCCI who make the biggest difference to patients."
The Sonosite ultrasound machine represents a vital tool for medical professionals at Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, empowering them to deliver comprehensive care and treatment to patients. Its ability to identify peripheral veins and assist in ultrasound-guided procedures significantly enhances patient outcomes and ensures a higher standard of care.
The Sonosite works in conjunction with another piece of donated equipment from The Westport Club, the Sherlock machine. Together, the devices mean some patients do not require x-rays, which means less radiation exposure.
"We extend our deepest gratitude to the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise for their generous contribution towards the Sonosite ultrasound machine," said Natalie Schmude, MNCCI's Acting Manager, Nursing and Service Development.
"This donation will make a meaningful difference in our ability to diagnose and treat cancer patients effectively, ultimately improving their quality of life and prognosis.
