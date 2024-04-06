Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sunrise Rotary Club's $5000 gift supports cancer patients in Port Macquarie

By Staff Reporters
April 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotarian Neil Black, Registered Nurse Kym Hedges, Nurse Practitioner Kirsty Baxter, Rotarian Sandra Haynes and Club President Di Hicks. Picture, supplied
Rotarian Neil Black, Registered Nurse Kym Hedges, Nurse Practitioner Kirsty Baxter, Rotarian Sandra Haynes and Club President Di Hicks. Picture, supplied

Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise has made a generous $5000 donation towards an invaluable Sonosite ultrasound machine for Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.