Camden Haven Redbacks look ahead to 2024 season as teams grow

Camden Haven Redbacks Football Club president Riley Papas has a positive outlook looking ahead to the 2024 football season.
This year is proving to be a good year for the club so far with an increase in committee members, players and teams with 30 teams scheduled to play.
"We're super excited by all that," Papas said.
"Our club has never been the biggest club in the area.
"We don't have a large catchment of players to pull players from but it's a strong community club and we've always focused on being diverse and involved in the community."
It also has seen the return of the club's women's team which has been missing from the field.
"Everyone is through the roof," Papas said.
"Because it was always a staple, we always had it.
"It's good because we've had some really strong youth girls teams and that gives us someone to look up to I suppose."
Papas is also returning as the captain coach for the first grade team in the 2024 Zone Premier League competition.
Last year proved to be an unsuccessful season for the Camden Haven Redbacks who came last in the competition overall.
The dissolution of the Coastal Premier League and creation of the new Zone Premier League ushered in a new competition that the Redbacks weren't' used to.
"We were playing, no disrespect to the other teams, pretty poor competitions around here [prior to 2023]," Papas said.
"We knew that competitive aspect and the longevity of competing over 90 minutes that we could afford to switch off for 30 minutes at times and still win games.
"Whereas if do that against these teams and they kill you."
The 2023 season proved to be a learning curve for the first grade team who saw better results in the second half of the season.
But heading into their first game of the 2024 Zone Premier League Season, Papas said that his team will be focusing on improving their concentration this season.
"It's probably been the concentration aspect of things that we have been always learning and improving to make sure we concentrate for the 90 minutes we know we're in the game," he said.
"We certainly have changed our style of play a little bit.
"Obviously we've had a full pre-season to refine that and work on that better."
Heading into their first game of the 2024 Zone Premier League Season this Saturday, the Redbacks will be facing off against last year's champions, the Macleay Valley Rangers.
"Its a good test at the end of the day," Papas said.
"...any team on their day can beat any team in the competition."
Papas will also be acting as the coach for the reserve team with Shelby Mackenzie coaching the women's team.
