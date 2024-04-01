Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gallery: Port Macquarie savours remaining hours of Easter long weekend

Abi Kirkland
Emily Walker
By Abi Kirkland, and Emily Walker
Updated April 2 2024 - 11:17am, first published April 1 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Abi Kirkland and Emily Walker

Locals and visitors have been enjoying the last remaining hours of their Easter long weekend along the Port Macquarie coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.