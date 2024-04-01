Gallery: Port Macquarie savours remaining hours of Easter long weekend

Locals and visitors have been enjoying the last remaining hours of their Easter long weekend along the Port Macquarie coast.
Crowds have been enjoying the sun and the shade at Town Beach, the Port Macquarie Breakwall and Town Green.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for the rest of the week predicts a chance of rain but for the Easter Monday (April 1) the skies have remained clear with daytime maximum temperatures estimated to reach 23 to 28 degrees.
Tourists and locals have been making the most of the sunny weather with boat tours, beach days, and icecream along the Port Macquarie coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.