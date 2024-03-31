Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie man's regular numbers deliver million-dollar Lotto win

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 2 2024 - 11:11am, first published April 1 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Port Macquarie man has become a millionaire after taking out a division one winning entry in Lotto.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.