Port Macquarie man's regular numbers deliver million-dollar Lotto win

A Port Macquarie man has become a millionaire after taking out a division one winning entry in Lotto.
He discovered his million-dollar win just before bedtime on March 27.
The local man held the only division one one winning entry nationally in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4377 on Wednesday, March 27.
He scored the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.
"This couldn't have come at a better time," he told an official from The Lott who called to confirm his prize.
"I just picked random numbers years ago... and have just kept playing them. I've been playing them for such a long time that I can't even remember how long."
He described the win as a "shock".
"It was on my mind the whole night, and I kept checking the ticket during the night. I didn't get a wink of sleep," he said.
The division one entry winner said he'll be using the money to clear his mortgage.
"This is certainly going to help me out and with what's left I'll lock away for a rainy day," he said.
The winner's marked 24-game entry was purchased via The Lott app - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4377 on March 27 were 33, 6, 8, 30, 1 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 21 and 14.
