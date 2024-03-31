Port Macquarie News
Works set to begin on King Creek bridge replacement

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 2 2024 - 11:05am, first published April 1 2024 - 4:00am
Works on King Creek timber bridge are set to begin on April 8. Picture of the project site and road detours supplied, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has announced that works are set to commence on the replacement of the ageing King Creek timber bridge with a reinforced concrete structure.

