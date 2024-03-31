Works set to begin on King Creek bridge replacement

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has announced that works are set to commence on the replacement of the ageing King Creek timber bridge with a reinforced concrete structure.
The council has engaged contractors Saunders Civilbuild for the project, with construction of the new bridge at King Creek Road scheduled to begin on April 8. The council said the works will require a full closure of the bridge and a detour for nearby residents.
The project, due to be completed prior to October, is intended to enhance the infrastructure in the area and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.
The council said residents living on either side of the project site have been informed of the detours that will be in place during the construction period.
These detours will be via King Creek Road and the Oxley Highway for residents living east of the bridge, and Bago Road/Cameron Street to the Oxley Highway for residents living west.
The council said due to narrow corridor widths and environmentally sensitive areas, a temporary crossing cannot be installed.
However, Saunders Civilbuild will be undertaking minor widening works at the King Creek Road and Oxley Highway intersection to alleviate any potential increase in congestion resulting from the closure.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Director of Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said the long-term practicality of a concrete bridge for residents would far outweigh the short-term impacts.
"While I acknowledge and appreciate there will be some inconveniences associated with the bridge closure and corresponding detours, the nature of the location around the project site isn't conducive to building a temporary crossing," he said.
"The main impediments to this are the narrow corridor widths and environmentally sensitive areas either side of the bridge.
"We look forward to working with Saunders Civilbuild between now and October to bring to completion the last of our bridge replacements under the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program."
The King Creek bridge replacement is part of a larger initiative by the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program, which has funded 13 timber bridge replacements in the local government area.
Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the project's progress through the council's official channels and to follow the designated detour routes for the duration of the construction period.
