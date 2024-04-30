Share the Love's Wauchope Kindness Club encourages community connection

A Port Macquarie- Hastings community group is giving people from all different kinds of backgrounds the chance to catch up, grab a coffee and freely access donations.
Share the Love Project's newest project The Kindness Club aims to not just assist people in vulnerable positions but to offer social support and community connection.
Held at the Wauchope Uniting Church Hall from 10am to 3pm during NSW School terms, the Club was created by Share the Love lead facilitator Felicity Fough after hosting a three day event last year to clear out the CWA rooms
"It was basically to clear out the storage but also gave the community a chance over three days where [people] could come...and take what they needed prior to Christmas," she said.
"We offered morning teas... so it also kind of worked as a trial too to see how something on a day to day event would go, and what the feedback was that we got from the community.
"So that worked very well."
The Kindness Club's main focus is to be a drop in centre for the community where everyone is welcome.
Donations including clothing, toiletries and bedding are just an added bonus that vary depending on the time of year and needs voiced by the community.
Ms Fough said that Share the Love had wanted to do an ongoing project in the Wauchope community to provide assistance but said it could be quite difficult to try and integrate into the community.
"Being a small community people are very close and can be very supportive," she said.
"But people can be a bit shy for those same reasons when reaching out for help."
"So that's how we came up with the concept of our Kindness Club."
By providing a safe space to socialise, The Kindness Club aims to make it easier for members of the community to access donations.
With the rising cost of living and growing loneliness epidemic in Australia, many can't afford to go out for social catch ups.
It's an issue Ms Fough said she was aware of.
"We know that with any kind of vulnerability whether it be...homelessness, financial instability, mental health... comes social isolation,"she said.
"Let's create that space about that connection and that support and then whilst you're here, you can access these things but if you don't need those things that's perfectly okay.
"You're still welcome to come and you can still have that outing or little things like that."
The club is a chance for members of the community to have morning tea and a social interaction without breaking the bank.
Donations are available but visitors don't have to take or need donations to be part of the club- volunteers are also more than welcome to come
The Kindness Club is always looking for volunteers whether that be coming by on Tuesday to set up ahead of the Wednesday, sorting through donations or even donating items of their own.
"Our Kindess Club is a drop in centre so everyone is welcome," Ms Fough said.
"And as an added bonus, we have access to clothes and refreshments."
