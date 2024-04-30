Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Share the Love's Wauchope Kindness Club encourages community connection

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 30 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Share the Love lead facilitator Felicity Fough said that everyone is welcome at the Wauchope Kindness Club. Picture by Emily Walker
Share the Love lead facilitator Felicity Fough said that everyone is welcome at the Wauchope Kindness Club. Picture by Emily Walker

A Port Macquarie- Hastings community group is giving people from all different kinds of backgrounds the chance to catch up, grab a coffee and freely access donations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.