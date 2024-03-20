How Wauchope businesses are coping with the rising cost of living

In the past two weeks, three Wauchope businesses have announced plans to shut down or relocate their storefronts including the Hasting's Co-op Department store.
Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Committee member Jesse Webber said that the recent closures were a big concern for the chamber.
"I suppose when you look at one of the bigger businesses in the area that has just announced the closure of ... their stores within the area... that has a significant impact," she said.
"Not just on the local residents that live here but also the tourism aspect.
"It also [impacts] our rural customers as well that rely on those businesses for their viability and ongoing business livelihood."
Ms Webber said that the chamber had received feedback from the local business community on the knock on effects of cost of living.
The Port Macquarie News reporter Emily Walker spoke with local business owners to ask how they have been impacted by the rising cost of living.
For Dark Alley Coffee owner Josh Van Der Heyden, his business has been coping badly.
"People can't afford to do anything at the moment," he said.
"I used to be able to survive off my regulars and that's going downhill now too.
"Even regulars aren't coming in and getting coffee."
He has tried implementing strategies to draw people into his coffee house with murals painted in the alleyway, books in the store for reading and DVDs available for hire.
But he said that he noticed other stores have also had less foot traffic recently as well.
"At the moment, what can you do?" he said.
"We can raise our price up to a point where [customers] are not going to come back anymore or you can just hope you can extend the hours and just try to get a little bit extra."
Mr Van Der Heyden said that he believed the recently announced store closures would impact the town's tourist trade.
"Who wants to come and visit a town that's empty?"
Two Gypsies on High co-owner Shannell Debreceny said that everyone has been impacted by the rising cost of living expenses.
"It's not just retail- it's across all industries," she said.
"Everybody is feeling it."
The retail store owner said that since June 2023 there has been a change in customer behaviour with customers being more conscious about their spending.
"They're thinking more on whether or not they need [items] as opposed to wanting something," she said.
"It has been recognised everywhere.
"It's not just in the local area- it's in the cities also."
Ms Debreceny said she wasn't discouraged by the recently announced closures in Wauchope.
"We're aware of the community feedback on their closures," she said.
"But we're feeling positive as a retail community to band together, move forward and keep the community going."
Trim 'n' Go owner Michael Arciuli said that the cost of living impacts hasn't been too bad to his business but that the prices of everything had been going up.
"Where small business have put their prices up 30-40 per cent to sort of even it all out- I haven't," he said.
"I only opened up three years ago so I put my pricing up around 12 per cent but I had to pretty much after 12 months of trading because everything was going up."
"But I'm looking at another price increase of...probably seven per cent but that can be a bit of challenge for my clients at this time with the cost of living because you've got to be very careful."
As a newer business, Mr Ariculi said he had to be careful when increasing prices as he wanted to build up a clientele.
As a walk-in business, Mr Ariculi said it was hard to know what he's going to do every day but had noticed a decrease in clients in the last four weeks.
"But I accept that it's that time of the year," he said.
"After February people have got to pay off all their debts from Christmas and holidays and all that sort of stuff."
Toy World's Tracey Hore said that one of the recently announced store closures in Wauchope wasn't a surprise.
"For the people in Wauchope, what has happened with one of the major players of the town, that was no surprise," she said.
"It's been coming for years."
But she thought it was too early to tell if the announced closures would be discouraging to businesses.
Ms Hore said hadn't seen her business impacted by the rising cost of living but there had been a change in customer behaviour.
"[Customers] want their dollar to... go as far as it can," she said.
"We've had a lot of... retired people watch their pennies for their grand kids."
But Ms Hore mentioned that it was a different time of the year for the store with the business just coming out of it's busy Christmas period.
With the voiced complaints of cost of living and concerns regarding recently closures, Ms Webber said the Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry was making efforts to introduce events and networking sessions with local businesses around how to build sustainable businesses that can survive tougher financial climates.
"As a small business owner, sometimes you've only got yourself to listen to," she said.
"So being part of that network where you can bounce your ideas, your feedback, and your results off other networking members, it sort of becomes a morale boosting or idea gathering information session."
The Chamber has a networking breakfast event coming up this week at Newtons Shutter, Blinds & Awning Showroom at 7am on Thursday, March 28.
The ticketed event will feature Oxley MP Michael Kemp as a guest speaker.
"It's just about the way we can best use our council and our local members to get behind the community, help us make noise and not let us get forgotten," Ms Webber said.
"A lot of times I think there's a lot of researching on your own about what's out there and what you can get.
"Sometimes these networking events really help highlight... what is there, what you can achieve and what the power of people working together can bring for a community rather than some working on their own."
