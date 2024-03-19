Local dragon boat teams set to compete at the NSW State Championship

Local dragon boat teams are training hard in preparation for the 2024 NSW State Championships on the weekend of April 6 - 7.
Port Macquarie's Flamin' Dragons and the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club are excited to get back to the Sydney International Regatta Centre (SIRC) after being unable to participate for various reasons.
Dave Napper, the Camden Haven Dragon Boats coach said his team of 19 athletes have been training hard for the past four months.
"The regatta is a very high level and has a pretty high standard, you wouldn't go there just for a social paddle," Napper said.
Flamin' Dragons head coach, Jenny Higgins said it is fantastic for regional teams to have the ability to compete in an event different from their local regattas.
"It is huge, it is hectic, there is so much racing, you are in and out of boats all day," Higgins said.
Ms Higgins said the state titles are the next level above the local competitions and are about the NSW clubs competing against each other.
The Flamin' Dragons will have 25 paddlers competing in various age divisions in the 500m races.
"The hardest part of the race will be the length, our local crew regattas are 200m, this will be challenging because you have to paddle a lot further and its a really good test of your fitness," Ms Higgins said.
The team are currently training in and out of the water, practising on rowing machines, doing core exercises and weights.
"You have to have strength and power for paddling," she said.
The Flamin' Dragons team is made up of experienced and new paddlers that have not competed in state titles before.
"Not many regional clubs make it to the state titles because it is expensive," Ms Higgins said. "It means two nights accommodation and a lot of travel."
To compete in the State Championships, Camden Haven Dragon Boats athletes will combine with other teams across the North Coast to from the North Coast Waratahs team.
"We have an amazing team, but we haven't got enough to go on our own because they are all different age groups," Mr Napper said.
"It is quite a big team, competing in with them means that way we can go into our different age groups and still competing as a club but not as a unique club."
"We can get our people paddling in their own age group," he said.
The 19 paddlers from Camden Haven have been training for the past four months in the Camden Haven River and range in ages from the 50's to 80's.
"It can be difficult as everyone trains with their own club and then come together on the day to form new team to compete."
"It is a unique way of doing it for clubs that don't have enough people," he said.
The newly established Maroro Dragon Boat team coach, Ken Fitzgerald, anticipates that the competition is going to be fantastic event.
Fitzgerald and 52 paddlers selected from Camden Haven, Port Macquarie and Wauchope will form a Northern New South Wales team that will represent the region on April 7.
"We are going to do the very best we can to represent the Northern region," Fitzgerald said. "It is very hard to say how we will do."
The team is made up of all different ages, however, Fitzgerald said that Sunday will be a stiff competition as there are a lot of younger paddlers from Sydney.
"The competition is the first step on a journey, and this is the first stage for anyone who wants to develop and represent their state and country," he said.
All teams encourage anyone who is interested in Dragon Boat racing to sign up.
