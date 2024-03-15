Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Man due in Port Macquarie Local Court for drug and firearm charges

By Staff Reporters
March 15 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police search allegedly revealed 43 cannabis plants at a Bobs Creek property. Picture by NSW Police
A police search allegedly revealed 43 cannabis plants at a Bobs Creek property. Picture by NSW Police

A man is due to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court this month over alleged drug and firearm charges following a police search of a Bobs Creek property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.