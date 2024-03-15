Man due in Port Macquarie Local Court for drug and firearm charges

A man is due to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court this month over alleged drug and firearm charges following a police search of a Bobs Creek property.
Police from the Rural Crime Prevention Team attended a property on Blundells Road at Bobs Creek around 10.35am on February 19, 2024.
A subsequent search of the property allegedly revealed 43 cannabis plants which were seized and destroyed.
A safe storage search was also conducted, allegedly revealing an unregistered firearm in a safe which was not secured properly.
The 68-year-old man's firearms license was suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice for possess unregistered firearm, holder of category A or B license not have approved storage, and cultivate prohibited plant.
He will appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday 27 March 2024.
