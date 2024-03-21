Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A Port Macquarie family shares their love on World Down Syndrome Day

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel (middle) is a cheeky and loving brother to his siblings, Hannah (8), Benjamin (7) and Esther (4). Picture by Abi Kirkland
Samuel (middle) is a cheeky and loving brother to his siblings, Hannah (8), Benjamin (7) and Esther (4). Picture by Abi Kirkland

Melissa and her 10-year-old son Samuel are raising awareness and celebrating World Down Syndrome Day this Thursday, March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.