A Port Macquarie family shares their love on World Down Syndrome Day

Melissa and her 10-year-old son Samuel are raising awareness and celebrating World Down Syndrome Day this Thursday, March 21.
Down Syndrome is the most common genetic condition with six million people diagnosed worldwide and between 13,000 and 15,000 people living with the condition in Australia.
Samuel is a budding athlete who has Down Syndrome and together with his mother Melissa, he shares his story.
Samuel works hard to master every sport he tries including basketball, little athletics, nippers and most recently netball.
Melissa said that he looks like everyone else on the court, shooting hoops.
"Samuel may not be an expert on everything but he spends so much time practising his skills like basketball and riding a bike," she said.
"There are a lot of misconceptions around what someone with Down Syndrome can and can't do, but we say there's nothing Samuel can't do, it just may take him longer."
Port Macquarie little athletics club and nippers groups have been beneficial for Samuel and he has been able to form friendships.
Melissa and husband Lee push for Sam to participate and join activities.
"Inclusion is so important because the world we live in is there for everyone," she said.
"When you grow up there's no special kind of world [for people with Down Syndrome].
"You've got to be a part of it with everyone so I want him to have that experience."
Samuel is always surprising his parents, most recently, by showing independence by memorising the six digit iPad password and learning his birthday.
"It is even just how he surprises me with the love that he gives," Melissa said.
Melissa and Lee had little experience with Down Syndrome before Samuel entered their life.
Their journey began 12 weeks into pregnancy when doctors noticed a high amount of fluid around Samuel's body and were unsure whether it was chromosomal or heart related.
"The doctors pretty much told us, 'it is looking like it is bad news, your baby might not even make it to birth, it could be Down Syndrome, it could be all these other syndromes," Melissa said.
She researched the different possibilities listed by doctors including Down Syndrome but did not know anything until he was born.
Overall, the family had a positive experience at the hospital with amazing staff that encouraged Melissa to breastfeed which is uncommon with a child with Down Syndrome.
The family also received support from Down Syndrome NSW where they were connected with other families, showed informative videos, told about events and everything that their child can do.
"I think when you have a child with Down Syndrome, to meet someone who also has a child with Down Syndrome is the best experience you can have," Melissa said.
CEO for Down Syndrome NSW Emily Caska said the early journey with Down Syndrome can be hard for families with a lot experiencing a lack of support, education and misrepresentation of vital information.
"A lot of the families can feel alone in the health system," she said.
Down Syndrome NSW is working towards educating professionals by building their capacity and capabilities, especially in the delivery of news professionals through the Congratulations initiative.
"Parents can tell me the exact words used when they got their diagnosis and 95 per cent of the time they were not nice," Ms Caska said.
"It is so simple, but the language and way [information and diagnosis] is delivered changes everything."
Melissa said the initiative is so important with children being celebrated and families told 'congratulations' instead of being told what their child can't do.
Finding a supportive community and connecting with others is important for families of a child with Down Syndrome.
When Lee and Melissa moved away from Sydney at the end of 2022, it was a challenge because they had to restart and move away from their community and networks.
"Regional families don't get as many services and support but the parents really rally together and advocate on the ground" said Ms Caska.
Port Macquarie has embraced Samuel and his family.
"The community is open and welcoming of people with differences," said Melissa
"People are out in the community, they're shopping, going to the movies, and at the beach.
"We want that inclusive environment because we want him to have that independence when he gets older to live his life."
Melissa is looking forward to watching Samuel grow and does not doubt he will achieve what he wants.
"You see so many people now [and the] media are highlighting their capabilities with movie stars and models," Melissa said.
"They can have a family, live by themselves.
"They will probably still need support, but most adult children still need support."
