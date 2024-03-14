Multi-million-dollar plunge: DA lodged for $70m+ aquatic facility

Plans for a new multi-million-dollar aquatic facility at Macquarie Park are now on display, after a development application (DA) was lodged for the proposed facility.
Stage 1 concept plans for the multi-purpose recreation centre includes scope for a 50-metre outdoor pool, a 25-metre pool with transparent roof, a 20-metre indoor pool, gym, amenities, kiosk and 128 parking spots.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors unanimously voted to move ahead with plans for a new aquatic centre for Port Macquarie in 2022 due to the current pool's ageing infrastructure.
Councillor Adam Roberts said at the time that the council had been discussing the construction of a new pool for 20 years.
"The current pool is showing its age and is leaking water at a significant rate," he said in 2022.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council also unanimously endorsed option one of the staging options for the Port Macquarie Aquatic Facility in 2023.
Stage 2 concept plans include a gym expansion, splash pad and slide and 42 additional parking spaces.
Stages 1 and 2 have been valued at $55.7 million and $11 million respectively.
A total of $66.7 million is required for the initial two stages of the project, however funding is yet to be allocated to the project.
Preliminary cost estimates in 2022 put the price tag for Stage 1 of the project at $40 million, over $10 million less than what is now required for the first stage.
Port Macquarie Aquatic Centre Committee convener Greg Freeman said the group encouraged the council to push ahead rapidly towards the development application when speaking to the Port News last year.
"We are cautiously optimistic that this [process] is going to lead to a DA approval and then we would like to see action stations for grant submissions," he said in 2023.
Port Macquarie Hastings Council Group Manager Liveable Communities, Lucilla Marshall, said she was delighted to see the aquatic centre reach the DA assessment stage.
"We are really thrilled to have reached this point in the planning for a new aquatic facility, which has been a number of years in the making," she said.
"What started with a Masterplan back in 2016, followed by the selection of a suitable site and some early design drawings between 2019 and 2022, has now progressed to the development of a fit-for-purpose aquatic precinct I think the whole community can be proud of."
The project will be determined by the Northern Regional Planning Panel (NRPP) - an independent body that determines council-owned developments with a value of more than $5 million.
Final determination by the NRPP will then guide the council's next move forward. If approved, the council will explore all available funding options at its disposal to progress future planning and development.
"It is important to note that the DA process is about ensuring that the design complies with planning regulations, zoning, and environmental standards, it is not about the proposed layout and facility inclusions which we finalised during our earlier community consultation processes," Ms Marshall said.
The DA is now on public exhibition until April 23.
To view the plans and provide your feedback on the proposal, visit www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/aquatic-facility-da
The Port News has contacted the Port Macquarie Community Aquatic Centre Committee for comment.
