Lake Cathie Manor offers 'adaptable living' aged care for residents

Lake Cathie Manor Aged Care is a new aged care service in the Hastings area, focusing on adaptable purpose-built homes for residents.
The residential aged care home is located on Saltwater Place, with doors opening for the first residents on March 20.
It will include 129 single rooms, each with their own en suite bathroom.
A spokesperson from Lake Cathie Manor said the three wings of the facility are able to adapt to single units if there is an infection outbreak.
"[This will] reduce the risk of transmission to the other residents," the spokesperson said.
As well as the living quarters, there are safe outdoor walking spaces in the gardens and waist high garden areas for residents to plant vegetables.
"There are also large wooden chairs to sit outside and embrace nature," the spokesperson said.
"In the interior of the home, the cottages are connected by a semi-circle indoor pathway.There are footpaths at the garden lounges which connect all the cottages together."
Lake Cathie Manor Aged Care has also regenerated 2.5 hectares of land which is now accessible by the community.
"This includes a water detention system of three ponds which safely filters water into Lake Cathie," the spokesperson said.
"The area has been planted as a wild garden area and a koala corridor."
There have been 22 trees planted as part of the koala corridor and 100 trees in the remainder of the garden area.
For more information visit the Lake Cathie Manor website.
