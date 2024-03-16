Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lake Cathie Manor offers 'adaptable living' aged care for residents

By Contributed
March 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie Manor Aged Care will open its doors on March 20. Pictures supplied
Lake Cathie Manor Aged Care will open its doors on March 20. Pictures supplied

Lake Cathie Manor Aged Care is a new aged care service in the Hastings area, focusing on adaptable purpose-built homes for residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.