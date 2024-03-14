Lasiandra Festival continues with Purple People Day and upcoming art awards

The Wauchope Lasiandra Festival continues to be a success with locals coming out in force for Purple People Market Day on Thursday, March 14.
Now in it's 40th year, the market day saw the streets of Wauchope CBD lined with stalls selling goods and residents dressed in violet colours.
The market day occurred just days before the Wauchope Creative Hub's Lasiandra Festival Art Exhibition prize ceremony on Saturday, March 16.
The hub is currently holding the "Power of Purple" exhibition now in it's third year.
Over 30 local artists are represented, each capturing their own take on the Power Of Purple and hoping to take home a prize at the official prize ceremony.
Located at 87 Cameron Street, the Wauchope Creative Hub is a not-for-profit, artist-run co-op featuring talented local artists from across the Mid North Coast.
