Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kenny's surf report: the desire for a daily dose of waves and camaraderie

By Columnist Ken Little
March 15 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda, Sue, Michelle, Jacquie and Julie. Picture by Ruth Goodwin
Amanda, Sue, Michelle, Jacquie and Julie. Picture by Ruth Goodwin

We all go to the beach in the morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.