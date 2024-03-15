Kenny's surf report: the desire for a daily dose of waves and camaraderie

We all go to the beach in the morning.
Surfboard riders, swimmers and bodyboard riders.
Town Beach has a unique team of ladies who share the waves with us each morning.
Sometimes they paddle out with us or ask me what the tide is doing or if I think the waves are too big.
If they are game some days, they will walk up to Flaggies and paddle out with me.
It's always a pleasure to share the water with them. They are not young, but I wouldn't classify them as old either, more middle of the road. I hope I don't offend them with this comment, they are just like us board riders, they enjoy each other's surfing, company, and have a great attitude to surfing and life in general.
This is one of the members' stories.
Three years ago, Michelle Redman's desire for a daily dose of waves and camaraderie led her on a mission.
She dreamt of a group of women who shared her passion for body boarding.
As fate would have it, while contemplating the vastness of the ocean one sunrise, Michelle was approached by Sue Jogever. Sue extended an invitation to join a group of women who met regularly at Port Macquarie Town Beach for sunrise bodyboarding sessions. It was the perfect wave Michelle had been waiting for.
Ever since, Michelle has been a dedicated member of the Sunrise Swimmers and Board Riders, who continue to be a very supportive group. They share waves together, the exhilaration of catching a perfect wave and the camaraderie of paddling out as a team.
Michelle finds the early mornings in the water and at Salty Crew for coffee and catch ups afterwards invigorating for her body and soul. Witnessing the sunrise over the ocean is a daily dose of inspiration, fuelling her appreciation for Port Macquarie, friendships and for the natural world.
Well, it has been a mixed bag this week.
On Sunday and Monday there were reasonable waves at Flaggies and Chickens and on Tuesday and Wednesday there were almost wipeout conditions with rough SE winds on a 1.6 metre SE swell turning the surf into a washing machine.
Conditions should improve with a southerly change on Friday. It might just smooth out the swell with 2 metre swells being on offer.
The wind will determine the structure of the surf, with NW to SE winds predicted at 10-12 knots, the morning or late afternoon will probably be the pick.
The tides have played havoc this week. Next week the tides will be a lot lower, peaking at 1.5 metres with lows around 0.5 metres, water temperature steady at 21 degrees.
Just to finish, we should all pay homage to our original lady body boarder Faye Martin who is now in her 90s, who was still bodyboarding in her late 80s. You are and always will be the pioneer for senior lady bodyboarders.
