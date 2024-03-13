A starry night: Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer 2024 launches

There were plenty of familiar and new faces as old and new Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer participants gathered for the launch of the 2024 annual fundraising event at the Westport Club on Wednesday, March 14.
Since 2015, local community personalities and business leaders have been paired with professional dance instructors, before going on to train, fundraise and perform on stage to raise money for the Cancer Council NSW.
Mortage broker from LJ Finance Capital Laura Mayes is one of the stars who will be performing this year and recently experienced one of her close friends undergo cancer treatment.
"Having it where it was someone who is so close to me, the same age and going to hospital and seeing it is a lot more confronting then just knowing it," she said.
"She was the first person I told."
Ms Mayes has been paired with Stars of the Hastings veteran Sarah Dietrich Lovelock from Burlesque Fit Academy.
She's been training and performing with stars for approximately four years and said she likes how the money raised goes back into the local area.
"I don't have lots of money to be able to give to lots of organisations," Ms Dietrich Lovelock said.
"But I have time and my ability to dance.
"I've made lots of great friendships from it each year so that's what brings me back."
One by one, ten stars were called to open envelopes revealing their dance instructor and genre of dance.
But Cancer Council NSW community fundraising coordinator for the Mid North Coast Ali Cooke said that there could be a possibility of a wild card or two.
With Helen Richey expected to return to judge the competition, the stars and their dance partner will be getting ready to put their best foot forward at Panthers Port Macquarie on Friday, June 28.
Last year's gala raised over $155,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
Already stars are planning their fundraising strategies with Ms Mayes making an early pledge.
"[My friend] previously asked me about cutting my hair off so I said that if I reach $10,000 I'm going to chop 12 inches off," she said.
Dancing with Kylie Morris from Soul Fire Pole Dance
Genre: Pole Dancing
Dancing with Danika Clarkson from Coastal Dance Performing Arts
Genre: Disco
Dancing with Makayla Henson from Extravadance
Genre: Hip Hop
Dancing with Taylah Hord from Extravadance
Genre: Lyrical
Dancing with Serena Entwistle from Port Dance Studio
Genre: Salsa
Dancing with Ellen Goulding from Elite Dance Company
Genre: Commercial Jazz
Dancing with Sarah Dietrich Lovelock from Burlesque Fit Academy
Genre: Burlesque
Dancing with Jodie Sallustio
Genre: Jazz
Dancing with Di Roods
Genre: Line Dancing
Dancing with Meg Smith from Dynamic and Ariel Arts Studio
Genre: Broadway
