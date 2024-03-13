Department Store one of four Hastings Co-op stores set to close

The beloved Wauchope Department Store is one of four Hastings Co-op stores that have been scheduled to close this year.
The Hastings Co-op announced its decision to close the store along with Mitre 10 & CRT Wauchope, Kew Rural Store and Comboyne Rural Store to ensure the co-operative's financial sustainability and protect members' interests.
Chief Executive Officer Nick de Groot said that while he appreciated the announcement would affect staff, members and the wider community the Co-op's short and medium-term financial position demands immediate action.
"A number of our businesses are under performing and, with the cost of doing business constantly increasing, and unavoidable unfunded capital expenditure in excess of $5 million over the next five years, we will not be in a position to continue operating without substantial structural reform," he said.
The Hastings Co-op has been a beloved fixture in Wauchope with its iconic Christmas displays drawing local and out-of-town visitors.
It's scheduled to close on August 31, 2024 with Mitre 10 & CRT Wauchope, Kew Rural Store and Comboyne Rural Store planned to close on April 5, 2024.
A total of 27 staff will be affected by the closures, including full-time, part-time and casual employees.
Mr de Groot said the Co-op has already begun consultation and offered transitioning support to affected staff.
"Recognising the challenging economic climate, Hastings Co-op and Norco, who both operate rural supplies businesses in Wauchope, and share a significant number of members, have recognised the mutual benefit in merging their members' interests," he said.
"In the spirit of the principles of co-operatives, we will work closely with Norco to ensure the interests of Co-op members are protected, and that the same friendly service and competitive offering is available to members at Norco Rural Wauchope.
"Where practical, Norco will offer employment to Co-op staff impacted by the closure."
The Hastings Co-op's website page, on the financial sustainability and protecting member interest, stated that the Department Store location has a range of potential uses and that the Co-op is looking at a number of options including temporarily leasing it out.
Late last year, the Co-op was exploring options to tackle its financial challenges with one of those options being the sale of the Cedar Service Station and sale and leaseback of Wauchope IGA + Liquor.
The future of the service station is still being considered but no immediate sale is planned.
Mr de Groot has previously spoken on the financial challenges when he first took on the CEO role in June 2023.
