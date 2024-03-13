Beechwood Public School seeks state grant for playground shelter

Beechwood Public School students love their new playground but hot temperatures and no sun shelter has gotten in the way of their fun.
The school recently funded and installed a new playground last year but without any shelter over the site, it's been too hot to play on.
Beechwood Public School principal Sam Small said he receives complaints from students all the time.
"[Students] get callouses from using it and they can get blisters if it's too hot so we have to shut it some times," he said.
It's something that both the school and the Beechwood Parents and Citizens' Association (P & C) are hoping to fix.
The P&C Association submitted a state government grant application last year and have made it through the first selection round.
But the Association has been asked to provide proof of community support in order to get the much needed funding.
They are currently in the process of collecting signatures from the local community in an online petition and even with already over 400 signatures, they have no inclination to stop.
"My kind of take on it is let's get as many as we can because obviously if... that support in the community plays a part in showing that it's needed, then let's get more," Beechwood P&C Association president Heather Smith said.
"We're just going to keep working on it."
The proposed sun shelter over the playground aims to not only protect the children, but also the equipment that the public school itself paid for.
The sun shelter would also allow the equipment to be more accessible to children.
The playground is often used by the Beechwood Out of School Hours (BOOSH) program as well as the NSW Government Share Our Space program which allows the school's outdoor facilities to be used during holidays.
"So it does apply to more than just our school," Ms Smith said.
The grant will partially pay for the estimated $40,000 sun shelter, with the Beechwood P & C planning to fundraise for the remaining quarter of the cost.
"It's a fairly significant structure so it's costing quite a fair bit," Ms Smith said.
"Which is why we went for the grant because we're a small school and a small P & C so fundraising is the primary thing that we do but it takes a lot of our time and resources and volunteers."
Mr Small said that it was a significant investment for a public school.
"If we can get a grant through the state government that's going to help pay for most of that, that will mean we can probably get it this year," he said.
Print versions of the petition will distributed to local cafes and post offices in the Beechwood and Wauchope area as well as at the Beechwood Public School reception area however the online petition can be found on the Beechwood P & C Association's Facebook.
