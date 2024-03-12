Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Hazard reduction burn to reduce fire risk in Queens Lake Nature Reserve

By Staff Reporters
March 12 2024 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The area will be closed while the burn takes pace. Picture supplied by NPWS
The area will be closed while the burn takes pace. Picture supplied by NPWS

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn in Queens Lake Nature Reserve, south of Port Macquarie, for Thursday March 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.