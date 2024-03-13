Vulnerable sea turtle to be released at Town Beach following rehabilitation

A sick green sea turtle captured in the Hastings River late last year will be released at Town Beach on March 23.
ORRCA volunteer Leigh Mansfield said the turtle was "only given a week to live" when it was discovered in the river by the Port Jet Cruise Adventure team in November
"I got a call from them saying that they had a turtle down there that didn't look well," Mr Mansfield said.
"It didn't look healthy."
The turtle was assessed by National Parks and Wildlife Services before being taken to the Coffs Harbour Wildlife Sanctuary.
Managing director of the Coffs Harbour Wildlife Sanctuary Tiga Cross said the male turtle was suffering from floating syndrome.
"It's the most common type of sickness we see with green sea turtles," she said. "It's basically a build up of gas under the shell that makes it difficult for the turtle to eat."
The buildup of gas can occur if the turtle has ingested marine debris that then blocks the gastrointestinal tract and prevents food being properly digested.
"This can cause the turtle to starve and also makes them more susceptible to propeller strikes from boats," Ms Cross said.
"The turtle's rehabilitation treatment included medication and making sure he was fed to build up his strength again."
It's likely the turtle is between 10 and 15-years-old based on its size, Ms Cross said.
Mr Mansfield said the turtle has called the Hastings River home for at least the past five years.
"It's been around for ages and has been spotted in the same area for a number of years," he said.
The turtle will be released at Town Beach by the team from the Coffs Harbour Wildlife Sanctuary on March 23 between 9 and 9.30am.
"Hopefully it's a good day and the sea isn't too rough. If it's too rough at Town Beach, I think it will be released into the river near Port Jet Cruise Adventure," Mr Mansfield said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.