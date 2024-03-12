Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast residents and visitors urged to protect against mosquitoes

By Staff Reporters
March 12 2024 - 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast residents and visitors are being urged to protect against mosquitoes. Picture of a mosquito coil by Ellie Chamberlain
Mid North Coast residents and visitors are being urged to protect against mosquitoes. Picture of a mosquito coil by Ellie Chamberlain

Residents and visitors to the Mid North Coast are being urged to take precautions to prevent against mosquito bites after recent trapping detected a range of arboviruses in local mosquito populations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.