Mid North Coast residents and visitors urged to protect against mosquitoes

Residents and visitors to the Mid North Coast are being urged to take precautions to prevent against mosquito bites after recent trapping detected a range of arboviruses in local mosquito populations.
North Coast Public Health Unit Associate Director Public Health, Robin Auld, said the detections, combined with an expected seasonal increase in mosquito numbers over the coming weeks, presented an increased risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases.
"Mosquitoes thrive in wet, warm conditions like those much of the Mid North Coast is currently experiencing," he said.
"The best way to avoid these mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes.
"While we are not seeing large numbers of notifications for illnesses just yet, we expect this to rise over the coming weeks as the mosquito numbers increase over the annual peak season."
Mosquitoes in NSW can carry viruses such as Japanese encephalitis (JE), Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE), Ross River, and Barmah Forest.
The viruses may cause serious diseases, with symptoms ranging from tiredness, rash, headache, and sore and swollen joints to rare but severe symptoms of seizures and loss of consciousness.
People are encouraged to take actions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of acquiring a mosquito-borne virus:
Remember, Spray Up - Cover Up - Screen Up, to protect from mosquito bites. For more information, visit the NSW Health website.
