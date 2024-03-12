Mid North Coast residents and visitors urged to protect against mosquitoes

Apply repellent to exposed skin. Use repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Check the label for reapplication times.

Re-apply repellent regularly, particularly after swimming. Be sure to apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent.



Wear light, loose-fitting long-sleeve shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks.

Avoid going outdoors during peak mosquito times, especially at dawn and dusk.

Use insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units, and mosquito coils to repel mosquitoes (mosquito coils should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas).

Cover windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps.

Remove items that may collect water such as old tyres and empty pots from around your home to reduce the places where mosquitoes can breed.



Use repellents that are safe for children. Most skin repellents are safe for use on children aged three months and older. Always check the label for instructions and safety precautions.

Protect infants aged less than three months by using an infant carrier draped with mosquito netting, secured along the edges.