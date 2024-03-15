Celebrating Margret Meagher's outstanding contribution to the Port Macquarie community

Hello Koalas project director, Margret Meagher has been recognised nationally for her ongoing contribution to art tourism in the Port Macquarie area.
The Australian Street Art Awards have honoured her with the prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to Australian Art Tourism' award.
The discretionary honour has only been awarded to three others and recognises someone who is considered a silent but driving force that transforms their destination through public art.
The awards director, Liz Rivers, acknowledged the importance of the award and appreciation of Ms Meagher's contribution to the Port Macquarie community.
"Australia has never been good at recognising our quiet achievers and through this award we simply want to say 'thank you' to those who give so much time and invest so much energy in helping their communities, but expect so little personally in return," Ms Rivers said.
Ms Meagher has had an ongoing influence on art and tourism in Port Macquarie as the director of the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail and through her encouragement of artists in the community.
She is also a leading figure in promoting the use of art to positively impact the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities through creative engagement and founded 'Arts and Health Australia.'
The Australian Street Art Awards started in 2018 with the goal to encourage to Australians to explore the street and public art that is accessible all year round.
Ms Meagher said this honour does not only mean a lot for her but also for the Port Macquarie community.
"The community support has been sustained right through Hello Koalas project," Ms Meagher said.
Without the continual support from sponsors, artists and the community, the project would not have the success it has, she said.
This September will mark the Hello Koala's Sculpture Trail's 10th anniversary.
Since its establishment, 88 one-metre high fibreglass sculptures have been hand painted and placed around the region.
"The amazing thing about the Australian Street Art Awards is that it's national and they have a very strong approach to helping and supporting people particularly in the regions," she said.
There were 12 categories of awards in the 2023 Australian Street Art Awards and Port Macquarie was recognised for a total of three awards.
The Hello Koala Sculpture Trail was granted silver for Best Sculpture Park or Trail and the Big Koala sculpture received gold for best landmark.
The 2.5 metre Big Koala (Spirit of All Koalas) sculpture can be found in the Cowarra State Forest with a forest scene painting featuring 31 smaller koalas by local artist Pauline Roods.
With a history of working with art and in galleries, Ms Meagher aspired to find a project that could be her legacy after moving to Port Macquarie in 2006.
"I've always been interested in public art because it can really transform people's lives and it can also motivate and nurture community life."
Ms Meagher defined art tourism or cultural tourism as the public use of art in profound ways to revitalise a region or council area.
"People will be attracted to come and visit because of the art and this will have a social and financial impact on the community itself," she said.
"I think this area is on its way to developing a very strong case for people to come and visit us because of our public arts that are on display.
"The arts really flourish here and that original perspective is important because it establishes a brand and a reputation for a region.
"People are staying here, eating here, following the trial and finding all these new businesses along the way so it's very beneficial from that perspective."
The art trail is also helpful in bringing different generations and cultures together and enable inter-generation connections and the transfers skills, Ms Meagher said.
"When you see people walking past the sculptures, they will quite often look the koala in the eye and smile, reach out or touch it."
