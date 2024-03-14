Melinda Cockshutt's next marathon: fundraising for regional cancer

Melinda Cockshutt has biked from Sydney to Port Macquarie and ran over 36 kilometres in one week.
But now the Port Macquarie athlete is taking on her next big challenge: raising over $100,000 by June 2024 for her charity Heart of Courage.
"We're nearly done," she said.
"I'm very confident we've got some great events."
Mrs Cockshutt and Bec Hoschke founded the Heart of Courage Project in September 2023 and focuses on improving regional cancer outcomes, particularly First Nation cancer imbalances.
"Heart of Courage for us is all about... court for people to be fearless in their goal setting, be courageous in their personal life fitness goal setting," Mrs Cockshutt said.
"[It's] heart of courage for all those going through particular cancer outcomes, diagnoses and treatment.
"And just...the courage to be a beautiful thriving community."
As of early March, the project had raised up to $65,000 to give to the Hastings Cancer Trust to distribute to programs and services on the Mid North Coast.
But the volunteers show no signs of stopping there, with the upcoming Gumboot Ball scheduled for Saturday, March 16.
The project is inviting members of the public to buy a ticket and put on their best pair of gumboots for a night of live music by Alter Ego at the Old Butter Factory at Telegraph Point.
"It's such a beautiful old building out there," Mrs Cockshutt said.
"It's $60 per person and we're going to have a feast of country food."
Earlier this year Mrs Cockshutt completed the 'Bridging the Gap' Bike Ride by riding her bike with five other riders to raise awareness on regional cancer and first nation cancer imbalances.
"It's all about having equal cancer services and programs and outcomes in regional Australia compared to our city counterparts particularly First Nations Indigenous health," she said.
"And the cancer outcomes are about 40 per cent different between the two."
The over 500 kilometre journey took them only two days to complete.
"It's a challenge for everyone," Mrs Cockshutt said.
"We're all endurance athlete but this was particularly hardcore even for us."
After arriving in Port Macquarie on Friday, March 1, Mrs Cockshutt was back at it again, completing the over 36 kilometre Triple Breakwall Buster at the Port Macquarie Run Fest on Sunday, March 3.
Mrs Cockshutt has been running the triple event since it started nine years ago but coming from a long distance bike ride, she didn't know what to expect.
"I've never done anything like that before ever so I didn't know if I could last sitting on my bike for that long so that was a celebration that that worked out," she said
"And then the buster... I [thought], I might have to walk this whole thing I just don't know."
But anyone who spotted Mrs Cockshutt along the breakwall would have seen her keeping up her pace.
She finished the race in 72nd place out of 176 people.
Tickets for the Gumboot Ball are still available on the Heart of Courage website.
