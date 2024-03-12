Students and teachers across the Mid North Coast begin NAPLAN testing

It's a busy week for schools across Australia as primary and secondary students begin this year's National Assessment Program (NAPLAN) testing starting on Wednesday, March 12.
More than 1.3 million school students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will undergo testing on reading, numeracy, spelling, grammar and punctuation.
MacKillop College Year 7 student Violet Wilton and Year 9 student Anna Harmer have downloaded the NAPLAN browser for 2024 and have had practice tests available to them to get a feel for the online platform.
"I'm feeling a bit nervous," Violet said.
"But I'm also excited because we missed out on some of our NAPLAN because of COVID."
For Anna, the excitement for the tests is for another reason.
"I'm excited because it will be my last NAPLAN," she said.
"So I'm excited to just get it over and done with."
MacKillop students are familiar with success in NAPLAN.
Their 2023 Year 7 cohort's average results for grammar, reading and numeracy ranked above the average score for all Australian students.
Assistant Principal Learning and Teaching Adam Kelly said that the 2023 results were all relative to the students but the school doesn't focus on preparing students for NAPLAN testing.
"We prepare our students from the day they walk into the school," he said.
"We don't really necessarily focus on just Maths and English- we've always promoted it as everyone's responsibility.
"So we just continue to do what we do well and that's effective learning and teaching in the classroom."
2024's NAPLAN marks a change in result return times with this year's results expected to be returned to students earlier than previous years.
Typically results are returned to students more than one term later.
But this year will be the earliest result delivery in NAPLAN history with marks being released four weeks after the last day of testing on March 25.
Mr Kelly said that the data would be helpful in developing strategies for all students but ultimately wouldn't change much at the school.
"Our focus is not just around NAPLAN and a one off test," he said.
"Our goal is around student growth throughout the course of the year."
Violet and Anna welcomed the early results return.
"I think getting the results early will definitely help us to start improving," Anna said.
"Because we're able to notice where we need extra help or what we're really good at so we can work towards that."
