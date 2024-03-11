Contractors reach final stage in Comboyne Road restoration

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has provided an update on the reconstruction progress of Comboyne Road.
According to the council, the reconstruction is "progressing well and due for completion mid-year."
PJ Warner, the council's contractors, have been actively working on the road since August to address two major slips between Comboyne and Byabarra that were washed away during the 2021 floods.
Only one site at Chook Corner remains to be addressed, followed by road pavement works.
The council has stated that the work is on track to be completed within the next three months. However, minor delays are still expected at the affected slip sites.
The council advises the public to exercise caution and follow the direction of traffic management throughout the works' zones.
Port Macquarie Hastings Council Director Community Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said with good weather the reconstruction program should be complete within the next three months.
"We are on schedule to be completed by mid-year, which was our original target when work on the project commenced in August last year," Mr Fish said.
"The work undertaken by our contractor to remain on target has been significant.
"I appreciate the significant effort they have put in during the construction phase, which follows from Council navigating the necessary approvals and securing funding to engage a contractor to undertake these major repairs.
"I want to thank the Comboyne community and those that use this road regularly for their patience during the past three years and look forward to when we can open Comboyne Road without impacts to road users."
The $7 million Comboyne Road Restoration project, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, is part of Port Macquarie Hastings Council's (PMHC) long-term flood recovery works, which commenced with the first of several major rain and flooding events in March 2021.
