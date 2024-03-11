Port Macquarie News
Connecting through koalas: seniors and students bond at Koala Hospital

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
March 11 2024 - 4:55pm
Generations came together to start Seniors Week with a koala adoption morning tea at the Koala Conservation Hospital Port Macquarie on March 11.

