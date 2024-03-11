Connecting through koalas: seniors and students bond at Koala Hospital

Generations came together to start Seniors Week with a koala adoption morning tea at the Koala Conservation Hospital Port Macquarie on March 11.
The event is part of the 'Seen and Heard' program encouraging students from Heritage Christian School and residents from RSL LifeCare Port Macquarie Le Hamel and Poziers Villages to connect.
Heritage Christian School teacher Casey Baldwin and Le Hamel Village manager Tulli-Rae Fowler noticed students and seniors were lonely and vulnerable.
"They were not able to organically have the relationships that give people the strength, motivation and determination to live their days," Ms Fowler said.
Inspired by the TV program, 'Old Peoples Home for Teenagers,' Ms Baldwin and Ms Fowler started the 'Seen and Heard' program late last year.
Chris Newman, 75, from the Le Hamel Village and year-nine-student, Pearl Hanson, were paired together last year with their first interaction in the program being a speed dating event.
"Straight away, from the first minute, I knew that it was going to be successful," Ms Newman said.
"We were given a list of questions but we had plenty we wanted to ask anyway."
The students and seniors met on six occasions in 2023 where they were able to share stories, play games, learn from each other and have fun with ping pong or nerf guns.
"There was one guy who was showing them how to decipher cryptic crosswords," Ms Newman said.
"I wish I was a student, I wanted to learn to do that."
Ms Fowler said that the connection and genuine interaction they were able to facilitate during the program was needed between seniors and students.
Pearl said the program helped her grow her connection skills.
"I do get nervous when I am talking to new people but the experience is about building the connections," she said.
"Chris made me feel really comfortable and it really helped build my communication skills."
Currently, there are six seniors in the program, but RSL LifeCare Port Macquarie are looking to expand to eight seniors.
"I would encourage other seniors not just for their sake but for the students," Ms Newman said.
"A lot of students and seniors don't have the connection they need, we need the feeling of being wanted."
Ms Newman said that she felt comfortable with the students, and they looked after the seniors.
"I was very ill last year and Pearl knew," she said. "I couldn't stand, she was there to hold me up and to lean on.
"With the world the way it is, it has been a bit disparaging for older people," she said.
"I wondered where is it all going, but when I met all these children, it gave me that feeling that we are safe."
The koala adoption morning tea was the first time the students came together in 2024.
The occasion was familiar and welcoming with students and seniors embracing as they reunite and admire the koalas.
Together, Ms Newman and Pearl adopted Campbelltown Ella, a koala under the care of the Koala Hospital due to neurological deficits that impact her ability to climb.
The koala adoption morning tea was important for the students and seniors pioneering the program.
"The students and seniors will have the event as a memory and something they can cherish and hold onto, Ms Fowler said.
"They have put themselves out there and made a difference, not just to themselves but to the environment and community as a whole."
