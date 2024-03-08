Port Macquarie wins gold at Australian Street Art Awards

Two of Greater Port Macquarie's favourite attractions have been recognised in the Australian Street Art Awards.
The Big Koala at the Guulabaa Tourism Precinct in the Cowarra State Forest, west of Port Macquarie, has won gold for Best Landmark Sculpture, while the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail has won silver in the Best Sculpture Park or Trail category.
Established in 2014 and originally encompassing 50 one-metre fibreglass sculptures hand painted by Australian artists, the Trail has expanded to 88 sculptures.
In 2023, Create NSW sponsored two new Hello Koalas sculptures, 'Unity' and 'Harmony', to celebrate World Pride in Sydney, created by local artist Francesca O'Donnell.
Part of the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail, The Big Koala is a 2.5 metre sculpture that features an intricate design painted by local artist Pauline Roods.
It encompasses 31 koalas which are all living happily in the forest, each with its own conservation message to tell.
The Big Koala was manufactured in fibreglass by local industrial artist John Belfield and a facial cast is on display at the Hello Koalas Gallery and Gift Shop, along with a range of exclusive Big Koala merchandise and free Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail Guide and Map. .
Initiator of the Hello Koala Sculpture Trail, Margret Meagher, has received the Most Outstanding Contribution to Art Tourism award.
This discretionary honour is awarded to a person who has been the often silent driving force behind transforming their destination through public art. Margret is only the third person to have received the award.
Since 2000, Margret has been a leader in the international field of arts, health and creative ageing, founding 'Arts and Health Australia' to promote the positive impacts on health and wellbeing for individuals and communities through creative engagement.
In 2010, she embarked on developing a public art project in Greater Port Macquarie now known as the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail.
In announcing this award, Awards Director Liz Rivers said that the impact that people like Margret have on the economic vitality of their hometowns needs to be highlighted.
"Australia has never been good at recognising our quiet achievers and through this award we simply want to say 'thank you' to those who give so much time and invest so much energy in helping their communities, but expect so little personally in return," she said.
The 2023 Awards incorporated 12 categories, including a new one: Best Community Art for any form of permanent artwork that was worked upon by members of the wider community not typically engaged in public art.
National Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all categories plus each state champion were announced at a gala dinner celebration on Friday, March 8, as part of the Art of Attraction Tourism Summit on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
With the highest number of entries ever received, judges commented that the 2023 entries were also of a very high calibre, demonstrating the nominee's determination to improve their community through the adoption of creative projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.