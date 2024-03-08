Fundraising golf day sees over $8000 raised for our junior athletes

Fifteen teams took to the Wauchope Country Club golf course for the 2024 Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund Golf Day on March 1.
There were 60 players involved in the event, with more than $8800 raised for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund.
The winning team represented the Port Mako's Touch Association and the event also saw the first hole-in-one by Lindy Shakespere.
Special guests on the day included Uncle Bill and Oxley MP Michael Kemp.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund committee chair Nik Lipovac said it was one of the "most successful" Sporting Fund golf days he can recall over the past 12 years.
"I would personally like to thank committee members Claudia Buckby, Troy Highlands, Richard McGovern, Ben Ismay, Simon Thresher, Belinda Gaunt and David Barnes," he said.
"I'm proud to chair this committee and work alongside like-minded and passionate locals who love what the Sporting Fund represents and the support it provides our junior athletes."
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund has been around since 1999 and has raised in excess of $350,000 to assist athletes aged 13 to 21 from across the Hastings region to reach the highest level in their respective sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.