Hastings women celebrate economic empowerment on International Women's Day

Women gathered to celebrate their achievements and raise awareness to accelerate gender equality through economic empowerment at this year's International Women's Day (IWD) breakfast on March 8.
The event was held at Port Macquarie's Westport Club, with attendees collectively raising over $9000 for Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Service.
This year's IWD theme of 'inspire inclusion' and 'invest in women - accelerate progress', encourages communities to collectively forge a more inclusive world for women.
Former Matildas star and successful business woman, Jo Powell, was the keynote speaker at the event and spoke of her football career in a largely male-dominated industry.
Ms Powell played for the Matildas between 1996 and 2000 and said she grew up playing on the boy's football team because women's sport wasn't "taken seriously".
"Sometimes life's just about putting one foot in front of the other and moving forward," she said.
"At the time [I played for the Matildas] I thought nothing of what I was doing, but as I stand here now and reflect on what we did, it's mind-blowing."
Ms Powell spoke of the importance of believing in yourself.
"If I stopped every time I was told I didn't have a chance, I never would have had the experiences that I have," she said.
The breakfast event was hosted in partnership by the Hastings Business Women Network (HBWN), Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and the IWD Committee.
Ms Williams wished everyone at the event a happy IWD and spoke of the important work Liberty does in the community.
"As the Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse in NSW and the Shadow Minister for Women, I have seen firsthand that Liberty is leading the way," she said.
"When we hear the [domestic violence] statistics, it's incredibly sobering."
Liberty received 110 referrals in January and February. That's more than two calls for help each working day so far this year.
Liberty CEO Kelly Lamb said the organisation has been working to support local women and children experiencing domestic and family violence for over 44 years.
"We are so grateful for the ongoing support of this event," she said.
"Our vision is a community where women and children are empowered and safe."
The organisation supports more than 1200 women and children each year.
"This number shows no sign of slowing down," Ms Lamb said.
President of the HBWN Skye Petho said there was a great turnout for the IWD breakfast this year.
"IWD is a day to remember what makes us strong, proud, compassionate and special," she said.
