'Port Macquarie is kind to us': Japanese students explore town

In a three-day cultural exchange, students from Handa Higashi Senior High School leave their mark in Port Macquarie.
Hosted by St Joseph's Regional College from March 5 to 8, 10 Japanese students explored Port Macquarie and the Australian lifestyle in a cultural exchange.
Over the years, many students and teachers have visited Port Macquarie from our sister city in Handa, Japan maintaining a strong connection.
Organiser and teacher at St Joseph's Regional College, Dale Hastings, said the trip is always a good experience for the students.
"[The students] are amazed by the sound of birds in the morning and are impressed with the food," Mr Hastings said.
The students had a large itinerary to fit into three days but were able to attend Billabong Zoo, the board walk, watch a surf life saving presentation at Town Beach and teach origami at St Joseph's Primary School.
The 2024 class also had time to continue a new tradition started by the exchange class of 2023 of painting a rock on Port Macquarie's breakwall.
Mawatari Kanako, one of the two teachers from Handa Higashi Senior High School, spoke about the experience.
"I was amazed and impressed by the beauty of nature in Port Macquarie, especially the waves and beaches, the animals," she said.
"Port Macquarie is kind to us."
The visit is the first time the students have left Japan.
"At first I was nervous, but now I'm not nervous," Japenese student Daiki Fukuoa said.
Year nine elective students from St Josephs Regional College quickly made friends with the Handa exchange class as diaries were shared and signed.
"It is very fun," Daiki said, "I spent time with my host family, and we went on a picnic at the beach for dinner."
St Joseph's Regional College teacher, Vanessa Gray praised the five families that have hosted the students.
"It is such a short and tight stay, so it is really good [that the families] are taking them to things outside of school hours," she said.
Ms Gray said that the exchange is beneficial for the students from both schools as they are able to build on what they learnt in class.
"It gives their classroom content something to anchor onto, it makes [what they are learning ] real, and allows them to practice," she said.
The Port Macquarie students are interested in the cultural differences and putting what they have learnt into action.
"It is very motivating for them and gives purpose to their learning, so that they can continue with it."
