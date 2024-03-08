Raymond Leonard Skinner faces new bestiality, child abuse material charges

A Port Macquarie truck driver accused of accessing child abuse material is facing additional charges including possession of bestiality material
Raymond Leonard Skinner, 61, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Malcolm Macpherson on Thursday, March 7.
Skinner was arrested at his home in Port Macquarie on September 12, 2023 by strike force detectives investigating the alleged live-streaming of child abuse material.
He was charged with seven counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material on several dates between June 3 and August 26, 2023.
Skinner, who is in custody, was not required to appear in court but was represented by his lawyer Angela Cheng.
Ms Cheng told the local court her client was facing other charges which were listed for first appearance.
The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked the court for an extension on the charge certificate date, because the brief of evidence had only been served on Monday, March 4.
The court heard police had been working to crack an encryption on a device which then had to be taken to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
After the AFP was able to gain access, further charges were laid. These included four more charges of using a carriage service to access child abuse material in May and July 2023.
He also has been charged with two counts of possessing bestiality material.
With the new charges, the DPP told Magistrate Macpherson that it would not be realistic to have the charge certification served by March 12.
The defence didn't object to the prosecution's request for more time nor to the request for both the new charges to be heard with the old charges.
Magistrate Macpherson adjourned both matters to appear before court on April 4 with the request that Skinner appear by audio visual link on the day.
