Kenny's surf report: reflecting on how surfing is for people of all ages

This week I've been looking over the last few columns and reflecting on the past and present.
The story of board shaping done by Tony, Paul, and Cherie and of course the legendary craftsman "Frosty" who shaped the board that Tom Carroll rode when he won the pipeline in 1987.
None of this would've happened if we never learnt how to surf.
In the old days (the 60s) you would borrow someone's board and paddle out. After a few wipeouts you would manage to stand up and ride a wave, well not much has changed.
On Tuesday afternoon I had my grandson Nicholas paddling out and catching waves while Cherie had Sophia riding her board and two other dads with young children catching waves down at Chickens, with one of Sophia's waves being the highlight of the day.
After Cherie introduced me to Sophia, she said to me that she loves my shop, especially the blackberries and asked if I could give her a couple of surfing tips.
One of the reasons I paddle out each day is to help less experienced surfers, both old and young, find the joy of catching a great wave.
A prime example is mother and son Meredith and Oli. Meredith started on a bodyboard then she borrowed Nashy's long board which had been hanging on a garage wall for 15 years.
After practising and some advice she was soon catching good waves and has now bought her own board which is an 8 foot 4 twin made locally at SFD by Paul.
Oli started as an 11-year-old, with a bit of coaching from Bobby he has developed into a seasoned surfer and can match with the best at the age of 18, but most importantly he still shows respect with those who he surfs with.
Lifesavers at Towns report that the conditions are unchanged with sand still building up through Chickens and the Breakwall.
Best conditions are on the higher tide at Chickens, while the Breakwall is working best on a run out tide for the bodyboarders.
There have been reports of good swell hitting the southern beaches at both Bonny Hills and North Haven while Point Plomer has very good sand with nice cruising waves especially for the longboarders.
Winds will be N-NW on the weekend at 10 knots and more to the SE on Monday and Tuesday at 10-15 knots.
Swell will be steady at 1.2-1.8 metres mostly from the south.
Tides will vary from a high of 2 to 1.5 metres in the mid-morning with a low of 0.1-0.2 metres in the late afternoon.
The water temp will sit around 19-20 degrees.
If you think you may get the surf bug, age is not a factor, you can always learn by borrowing a board and giving it a go, it may just be your calling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.