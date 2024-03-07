Sue Ashton recognised for 'unparalleled commitment' to koala conservation

The Port Macquarie electorate Local Woman of the Year 2024 has been awarded to Sue Ashton in recognition of her tireless work with Koala Conservation Australia.
Sue said she was honoured to receive the accolade.
"It's a great honour and was unexpected," she said. "I do feel really humbled because there are so many women who are doing wonderful things."
"As a woman, you've got to never give up and have always got to keep trying."
Sue has been a Volunteer at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital since August 2017.
She has worked in koala care, as a koala rescuer, as Media Coordinator, President, and has been the Chair of the Koala Conservation Australia Board for several years.
Sue was instrumental in applying for and securing a significant NSW Government grant that has allowed the Koala Hospital to embark on the journey of developing a new Koala Hospital on the existing site, which aims to be a world class tourist attraction.
Sue led the team at the Koala Hospital through the difficult period of the black summer bushfires - a time when the Koala Hospital staff and volunteers were deployed to rescue and care for scores of fire affected Koalas.
Sue is also a member of FAWNA caring for many sick or injured wildlife at home and providing homecare for young orphaned koalas. In her spare time she is a keen member and supporter of the Wauchope Bonsai Club.
Be it fires flood or pandemic, Sue is a true trailblazer, leading with good grace, composure and compassion - for flora, fauna, especially her beloved koalas, and people.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams commended Sue for the honour, recognising her passion and the positive impact she has made in our community.
"This is a well-deserved honour for Sue and acknowledges her unparalleled commitment and ongoing contribution to our local Koala Hospital over many years," Mrs Williams said.
"Sue is an inspiration for other women in the community to realise their potential and make strides to ensure the Hastings is an empowering place for women to live, work and visit."
The Local Women of the Year Awards is part of the NSW Government's initiative to recognise the accomplishments of women as part of NSW Women's Week 2024, running 4-10 March, coinciding with International Women's Day on 8 March.
Recipients of the Local Woman of the Year Awards will be hosted at the NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on 7 March 2024.
