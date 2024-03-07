Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sue Ashton recognised for 'unparalleled commitment' to koala conservation

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Ashton has been named Port Macquarie electorate Local Woman of the Year 2024. Picture by Emily Walker
Sue Ashton has been named Port Macquarie electorate Local Woman of the Year 2024. Picture by Emily Walker

The Port Macquarie electorate Local Woman of the Year 2024 has been awarded to Sue Ashton in recognition of her tireless work with Koala Conservation Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.