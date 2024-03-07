Port Macquarie Steiner School DA decision deferred for arborist inspection

A decision to grant approval for the development of the Port Macquarie Steiner School on John Oxley Drive, Thrumster has been deferred.
The report came before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel on March 6.
The unanimous decision by the panel to defer any approval decision for the school's DA was made to ensure a full site inspection and report by an arborist.
The school secured land at John Oxley Drive, Thrumster to allow its community to continue to expand, after it outgrew its original location at Table Street, Port Macquarie in 2021.
The report put to the Development Assessment Panel considered a DA application for a school (Stage 1 and 2) and concept application for Stage 3 expansion of the school at 456 John Oxley Drive.
Following the exhibition of the application, nine submissions were received.
The proposal has been amended through the assessment process, including access and parking arrangements, fencing, and tree protection measures.
Some residents who attended the panel meeting on March 6 raised concerns of traffic congestion at the site during pick-up and drop-off times.
A representative speaking on behalf of the school said the developer has "listened to community feedback".
"The school has worked hard to provide parking on site and will be using staggered pick-up times to alleviate [the traffic congestion] issue," they said.
Panel chairperson Tony McNamara raised safety concerns of the site after an inspection by an arborist "only inspected 15 trees in the area where the work is proposed".
"I have walked that site and there is a lot of dead wood and possibility of falling branches," he said.
"It's also a core koala habitat."
Mr McNamara said the panel hadn't been given "adequate information" of the safety of the site as there has been "no assessment" of the bulk of the trees on the site.
"The decision [for the DA approval] will be deferred for an arborist report to determine the nature of the safety of the site and existing vegetation," he said.
The Port Macquarie Steiner School DA report will return to the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel at a later date.
The Steiner School Port Macquarie campus opened in 2018 and is located at 8 Table Street.
Steiner education is based on the educational philosophy of Rudolph Steiner.
The cultivation of imagination and creativity is key.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.