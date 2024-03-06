'I did it my way': 104-year-old Ken Buckle celebrates birthday

Making it to over 100-years-old is no easy feat but for Ken Buckle, centenarians run in his family.
The 104-year-old is the oldest in his family with two of his sisters having had birthdays past 100.
"I've got them chasing me," Mr Buckle said.
The Port Macquarie resident celebrated his 104th birthday a day early surrounded by friends at the Levande Parkland's Village coffee shop on Tuesday, March 6.
But after 100 years, the birthday celebrations aren't a big deal to Mr Buckle.
"So many cakes to be made that I had to endure," he said.
"It becomes old hat."
"I had a big bash on my 100th birthday and it's shrunk since."
The Port Macquarie Hastings Local Government area is home to plenty of centenarians, each with their own advice on how to reach the milestone age.
Ken said he didn't know what his secret was making it to over 100 but has never smoked and doesn't drink heavily.
"I just have a glass of wine with my evening meal and that's about it," he said.
"So it's been all things in moderation."
Mr Buckle was born in Narenburn and is one of 10 children in his family.
He attended school at Thornleigh and later attended Hornsby High School.
"I was very much into athletics as a youngster," he said.
"I achieved enormous fame by being the champion of Frog Hollow which was a little cow paddock a long time ago but it was our school's sports ground.
"I entered every race in the program and I have to say I won them all, being modest."
While in school, Mr Buckle was one of the hundreds of schoolchildren who walked the Sydney Harbour Bridge the day before it was officially opened on March 12, 1932.
Another memorable moment for the centenarian was watching Bert Hinkler complete the first solo airplane flight from England to Australia in 1928.
"It circled over Sydney when I was standing on Balmoral beach and we waved him over," Mr Buckle said.
"It was a fabulous event.
"A little tiny biplane- you wouldn't dare go up in it now!"
In 1943 he married Delle Brown with the couple raising five children.
Mr Buckle spent 13 years on the drawing board for mechanical engineering in designing overhead cranes and hoists over dockyards.
The importance of his work to the country meant that he was told he couldn't enlist in any national service.
He was responsible for the early measurements on the slipways of the first building of Tribal class destroyers at Cockatoo Dock.
Mr Buckle later worked as a trainee manager in Woolworths but went back to the industry for financial reasons working in variety of roles from sales engineering, advertising sales, as a fabric shop business owner and the manger of Grafton's daily paper.
He later retired to the Port Macquarie-Hastings area approximately 41 years ago, spending time in Wauchope.
Mr Buckle later moved to Parklands Village where he still lives independently.
He was still licenced to drive at 100-years old but voluntarily gave up his driver's licence after his 101st birthday.
"I've been a Frank Sinatra man," he said.
"I did it my way- and I still do."
As a Port Macquarie Baptist Church member, Mr Buckle has since stopped attending due to his hearing loss.
"It's not very enlightening to sit in stone silence and wonder what was said," he said.
But he still received visits from the minister and members from various other local churches including men from the Wauchope Presebyterian Church.
"I've enjoyed the company as I have gone on," he said.
"I'm living in a retirement village now and I often meet with [people] not for the sake of the conversation but just for the presence of people around."
