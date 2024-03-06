What's biting: flathead active in rivers as temperature cools down

This week we saw the first subtle signs of Autumn with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and some decent rainfall but looking at the forecast we will receive another dose of easterly winds and warmer weather for the start of the season.
In the Hastings this week, bream numbers remain terrific with pretty well anywhere in the lower reaches worth a look. With the clarity slowly improving after the rain, luderick numbers have also picked up, with both breakwalls holding fish.
On the flathead front, the flats around Pelican Island and the entrance of Limeburners have both produced plenty of good fish on both lures and bait. Off the beaches, some terrific tailor were taken before the rain last week.
Those fishing evening sessions scored great sized fish from North Shore and Lighthouse beach. Lighthouse has also fished particularly well for bream, with plenty of well-conditioned fish on offer.
Off the rocks, a few cracking tailor have also been about, with some solid fish to over three kilos on offer.
Bream and luderick are also consistent from the same locations, as well as around Point Plomer and Big Hill.
For the offshore scene, mackerel are again on offer in Plomer Bay and further south despite the water being off coloured.
A few locals last week have had some luck with the current backing off out wide resulting in some great blue-eye trevalla, bass groper and kingfish catches.
The FAD is also holding plenty of mahi mahi, albeit predominantly juvenile models at present.
Further south in the Camden Haven, flathead have been active in the river with prawns, whitebait and lures all working well.
Plenty of bream are also in the system to make sure any bait won't go unnoticed for long.
Off the rocks, some nice tailor and bonito are about, although locating relatively clean water is a must.
Bream have been consistent around Perpendicular Point and Diamond Head, some local headlands are also producing a steady stream of drummer and luderick for those putting in the effort.
Offshore, a few nice mahi mahi are around at the FAD and wider, while closer in a few nice snapper are on offer. It shouldn't be long until we see a few mackerel on the inshore reefs around Bonny Hills and Mermaids.
For anglers further north in the Macleay region, a few school mulloway have been caught in the river with anglers having success using live bait and plastics.
Visiting anglers have also been lucky, catching decent flathead around the breakwalls during the week with the odd challenging mangrove jack thrown into the mix.
Offshore, mackerel remain hit and miss with Grassy and Hat Head both producing fish one day and none the next. We should still see some decent catches of mackerel and cobia between now and the end of April.
