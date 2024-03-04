Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Viking Challenge attracts record 192 teams from across the state

By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:53am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures Scott Calvin

The annual Viking Challenge has attracted a record 192 teams (between 1900-200 players) from across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.