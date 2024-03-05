Community on cloud nine after Mid North Coast's monumental Mardi Gras float

In amongst the sea of glitter and rainbows, a cloud-covered ute made its way down Oxford Street with protectors, allies and members of the Mid North Coast LGBTQIA+ community marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.
This was the first time in 20 years that the Mid North Coast as a collective has had a float in the annual parade with members of the community travelling far and wide to make it for the event on Saturday, March 2.
Founder of Out, Loud & Proud Port Macquarie and one of the float organisers Rackas Robinson said she couldn't articulate what it feels like to be part of such a monumental event.
"We spend a lot of our lives being judged and trying to mask and hide who we are," she said.
"But it's a time where we could be ourselves, unmask...and show our true colours.
"Spectators...just screaming and being happy to see you while you're just being you is such a unique and amazing experience."
The float was assembled on the Saturday with different members bringing different parts of the cloud creation before making it's debut on Oxford Street around 8.15pm.
The float was the result of weeks of hard work and dedication from allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with volunteers coming together from areas including Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Kempsey, Taree and Port Macquarie.
For Rackas, it's a proud moment.
Her and fellow organiser Victor Van Der Mer, who is one of the founders of Rainbow Coffs Harbour, started talking about entering a float in the parade a year ago.
"We're so glad it happened," she said.
"We started it with just an idea and just a hope that we could, that it would get traction and it would happen for us."
The experience has not only connected people from different towns but also shown the Mid North Coast queer community that there allies in the area that support them.
Ally and local business owner DJ Jimmy Laing from Ready Set Boom provided his service to help make the float a success with his boom box.
"That is important too," Rackas said
"For our community to see we have that support and it's not just our community walking...but people that support us so much that they want to be involved in marching to show their support for us."
Rackas said that she plans to enter another Expression of Interest for next year's Mardi Gras parade for the Mid North Coast.
For regional areas, the representation at Mardi Gras is of great importance.
"We think that our community needs it," Rackas said.
"We have a sense of pride that we're able to connect so many parts of our community around here."
But the experience has also highlighted a need in the community.
"Now that the glitter has fallen... it shows me we have a lot more work to do in our own communities and that it's important to be consistent with the visibility and education and inclusiveness," Rackas said.
"We have so much to do in regional."
The Mid North Coast wasn't the only regional float in this year's parade with Tamworth Pride also strutting down the Sydney streets.
But organisers from both regional areas have voiced the importance of visibility.
"There is a kid somewhere in the Mid North Coast that's not allowed to see or talk about this sort of stuff," Rackas said.
"They've seen a glimpse of the Mid North Coast at Mardi Gras..."
"And if they want to reach out, they can find this community that exists around them and it's a safe space."
