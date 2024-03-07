'Change is coming': former Matildas star Jo Powell to talk at IWD breakfast

Port Macquarie will join the global call for gender equality and women empowerment for an International Women's Day (IWD) Breakfast at the Westport Club on March 8.
Co-hosted by Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and the Hastings Business Women's Network, the event will raise money for Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services and will go directly to women and children in the community.
Former Matilda's star and successful business woman, Jo Powell, will be the keynote speaker and will talk on the 2024 IWD theme: 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.
Ms Powell spoke to the Port News on the significance of IWD.
"It is a time to sit down, to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women and how far we have come over the years," she said.
"Our society is finally understanding [the power of acknowledgement] regardless of gender race or anything else."
Jo Powell played for the Matilda's between 1996 and 2000, a time when there was a lack of female representation in sport, recognition and no money.
"People didn't take women's sports seriously, we were told on so many occasions that nobody ever watches women's sport," she said.
When asked about the some of the challenges, Ms Powell said that money was a big factor.
"It is not even about being paid to play," she said. "It cost me $3000 a year."
Ms Powell maintained a full time job and would drive from Grafton to either Newcastle or Sydney on a Friday to spend her weekend playing football.
Ms Powell pushed through the challenges of being told she couldn't do something and the negativity that surrounded her.
"I have this little voice inside that says, 'watch me get back up', I don't like being told I can't do something."
"We all need a little bit of self-belief and that's pretty much what will get us through life," she said.
The women on the team did not only have to keep fit, but the majority also had full time jobs and families to look after.
In order to stay on the team, Ms Powell had a number of occupations over the time including car detailing, delivery driver, office jobs, hospitality, retail and more.
"The thing people don't realise, some of the girls had careers before they stepped into the job."
If an athlete gets called up to the squad, they will most likely have to quit their job, Ms Powell said.
"We all had to juggle work, family and travel. Now the girls can just dedicate their lives to the professional side of football and I think that we've benefited greatly from it."
Ms Powell is amazed by recent interest and power of woman's football, she recalled a memory after watching the Matilda's play in Melbourne in the World Cup.
"We were walking down the street and there were two tradesmen who would have been in their 30's and they were just talking about the game and how awesome the Matilda's were," she said.
"They were inspiring a nation.
"To see what the girls have come up against and how far they've come is inspiring. It's 'never say die' and brings out the best in people, tells them they can chase their dreams as well."
After the Matilda's, Ms Powell spent time as a police officer and youth worker and is now a successful business owner of the Jetts Grafton gym.
Ms Powell said the diverse roles women have impact and contributes to who they are.
"You take a little bit from everywhere you go, and I think it's built my confidence and understanding of people."
She found success in her life by caring about people, what she does and always putting people first.
"I realised that everybody has a story. You don't need to be a Matilda, you don't need to be a professor or anything else, everybody does something pretty amazing in their life."
In a final piece of advice for women entering male dominated occupations, Ms Powell encourages women to not shy away.
"Change is coming, sometimes it will be quick and other times slow. Just don't let any opportunity pass you by.
"If there is a hurdle in your way just grab it with both hands and believe in yourself because essentially everything starts with you."
