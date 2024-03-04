Port Macquarie News
Port juniors face Gloucester in inaugural invitational U/14s cricket match

By Steve Bignell
March 4 2024 - 3:31pm
Following its postponement due to rain the previous weekend, the inaugural Gloucester Invitational Under 14 cricket match between Port Macquarie Junior Cricket Club and Gloucester Junior Cricket Association was held on Sunday, March 3.

