Port juniors face Gloucester in inaugural invitational U/14s cricket match

Following its postponement due to rain the previous weekend, the inaugural Gloucester Invitational Under 14 cricket match between Port Macquarie Junior Cricket Club and Gloucester Junior Cricket Association was held on Sunday, March 3.
Played on the Gloucester Number One oval, the sole purpose of the match was to get kids playing a fun, non-competition game of cricket played in the true spirit of the game.
Of course, the fact that they got to play on the quality Gloucester turf wicket was a huge bonus for the young players.
The true spirit of the game was displayed prior to the match with two Port players willing to be "Gloucesterites" for the day to even team numbers.
Port Macquarie won the toss and elected to send Gloucester in to bat under what were clearing skies.
Nick Maggs, Albie Cameron, Beau Laurie and Chris Bolton showed great form with four getting amongst the runs.
After 30 overs the Gloucester side posted a respectable score of 126.
Max Mitchell (2/3) and Max Jordan (1/13) were the best of the Port bowlers.
The Port Macquarie batsman were unable to score freely, with only Hamish Greenfield and extras reaching double figures.
Four batsmen were dismissed through catches to the keeper.
Henry Maggs 2/4(3), Sam Bird (Port player substituting for Gloucester) 3/7(3) and Charlie Bignell 0/0(2) were the pick of the Gloucester bowlers.
Port Macquarie fell short in their run chase, only managing 102 from their 30 overs, with the Gloucester team claiming bragging rights and the first Gloucester Invitational "Spirit of Cricket" Trophy.
