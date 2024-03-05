ToxTails raises close to $50,000 for women experiencing domestic violence

The annual charity fundraiser ToxTails raised almost $50,000 to support local women experiencing domestic violence.
The event was created by Dr Kristy Kostalas in 2022 as a testament to her vision of fostering community support for those in need.
Now in its third year, ToxTails has grown in both attendance and impact.
The 2024 event held at Hello Sailor on Saturday, March 2 raised close to $47,000 for Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services.
"This year, ToxTails 24 aimed to support local women experiencing technology-assisted abuse, a sinister form of coercion that utilises digital tools to perpetuate control and manipulation," Dr Kostalas said.
"This type of abuse serves as a facilitator for coercive control, a pattern of behaviour that can be a precursor to physical violence and even homicide, particularly in relationships where no history of physical abuse exists."
Attendees rallied together in support of the cause on the night.
"Every dollar raised pulsated with hope, poised to alleviate the burdens of those in need within the local community, providing vital resources and support for individuals and families affected by domestic and family violence," Dr Kostalas said.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2.7 million Australian women have experienced partner violence or abuse.
In 2023, 56 women were killed in a domestic violence-related incident.
The Mid North Coast had one of the largest increases of domestic violence related assault last year.
"Domestic and family violence is happening in our local community," Liberty CEO Kelly Lamb said in November.
"The phones at Liberty don't stop ringing, with around 60 calls for help every month."
Over the past three years, ToxTails has raised over $120,000 for Liberty.
"Through unwavering dedication and boundless compassion, participants illuminated the path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all, empowering organisations like Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services to continue their vital work in creating safer, healthier communities," Dr Kostalas said.
"The legacy of ToxTails 24 endures as a testament to the extraordinary capacity for kindness and generosity within the Port Macquarie Community and hard work of the team at Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.