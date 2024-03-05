Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

4 Voices charity van visiting Port Macquarie in birthday campaign

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
March 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charity organisation, 4 Voices, celebrates its fourth birthday on the road in a 40 Towns, 4000 Connections campaign aimed to broaden its network and raise awareness of female homelessness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.