TC Cassidy returns to the airwaves to capture the spirit of Mardi Gras

Port Macquarie's TC Cassidy has released a remixed version of her song Alive Again to capture the spirit of Sydney's Mardi Gras.
TC Cassidy, the acclaimed country music sensation, re-released the single on Friday, March 1 to coincide with the festival.
The singer-songwriter said the song resonates with people from all walks of life.
"It's an uplifting song about resilience and empowerment," she said. "It means so many different things to different people."
Originally released in 2023 as a country single, Alive Again went on to become a fan-favourite.
"We always thought that the song could be remixed into something that sounded more country and disco," Tc Cassidy said.
Remixed as a new iconic anthem by Grammy Award-winning mixer Philip Larsen, Alive Again is making a triumphant return.
The response since the remixed song's release has been "mind blowing".
"I was nervous to remix the song because a lot of my fans are more familiar with my country music and that's what they know me for," TC Cassidy said. "But I really didn't need to worry because everyone has responded really positively to it."
TC Cassidy said the song's themes of self-discovery and embracing one's identity perfectly align with the ethos of Mardi Gras.
"I am thrilled to bring Alive Again back to life in celebration of Sydney Mardi Gras," she said. "This event holds a special place in my heart and I'm honoured to contribute to the festivities with a song that promotes love, acceptance and inclusivity."
This release comes off the back of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival, with TC Cassidy now planning the release of new singles over the next 12 months.
"I've really been hitting the studio and now have four songs that I'm planning on releasing over the next year," she said.
"Live music and festivals is also something I'm hoping to have lined up for this year as well."
Listen to TC Cassidy's new remixed version of Alive Again through her Facebook page.
