Gallery: competitors sweat it out for the 2024 Port Macquarie Run Fest

Despite the threat of rain and very humid weather conditions, hundreds of athletes have shown their prowess in this year's Port Macquarie Run Fest.
Runners started a steady jog at 7am Sunday, March 3 for the 21.1 kilometre half marathon with Sawtell resident Taite Hearps leading the crowd of competitors.
It was a lead that he would continue, finishing the marathon at 1 hour, 10 minutes and 28 seconds.
"I normally run trail races so I haven't run road races in a good seven years so [this] is definitely a personal best," he said.
"I was really happy with how today went."
Seconds after crossing the finish line, friend Daniel Stein placed second with Will Davies claiming third in the marathon event.
Taite, who has never competed in the Port Macquarie Run Fest before, had ran with a friend in Coffs Harbour.
"We trained quite a bit together and kind of had a pace in mind," he said.
"We were going for 60-70 minutes and sat right on that pace.
"I didn't know what to expect in terms of who would be running it but we just knew the pace we wanted to go for and it happened were were out in front."
The Port Macquarie Run Fest officially kicked off on Saturday, March 2 with the 3 kilometre Kids Fun Run and the 3 kilometre Indigenous Marathon Foundation Run Seat Inspire event.
On top of the early morning half marathon on Sunday, athletes also arrived to Town Green to compete in the 10 kilometre Fun Run and 5 kilometre Chop n Chill Fun Run.
If that wasn't enough, competitors could also partake in the Treble Breakwall Buster which combines all three events.
Melinda Cockshutt, co-founder of Heart of Courage completed the Trebel Breakwall Buster.
The Port Macquarie athlete had recently completed an epic cycling journey from Sydney to Port Macquarie a day before to raise money.
