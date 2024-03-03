Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gallery: competitors sweat it out for the 2024 Port Macquarie Run Fest

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
March 3 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Emily Walker

Despite the threat of rain and very humid weather conditions, hundreds of athletes have shown their prowess in this year's Port Macquarie Run Fest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.