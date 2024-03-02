Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Extensive Mid North Coast police pursuit sees six teens arrested

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 3 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers arrested four of the six teenagers by commandeering a civilian vessel. Picture file.
Police officers arrested four of the six teenagers by commandeering a civilian vessel. Picture file.

Six teenagers have been arrested following an extensive pursuit on the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.