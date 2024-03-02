Extensive Mid North Coast police pursuit sees six teens arrested

Six teenagers have been arrested following an extensive pursuit on the Mid North Coast.
Police received a report that a Dodge Ram utility has been stolen from a home in Skennars Head, just over 23 kilometres away from Byron Bay around 2.10am on Friday, March 1.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation and located the vehicle travelling on Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie, about 1am on Saturday, March 2 following reports it had been sighted at an earlier break and enter.
Police directed the driver to stop the vehicle, however when the driver allegedly failed to do so a pursuit was initiated.
Police successfully deployed road spikes on Houston Mitchell Drive, Lake Cathie however the pursuit was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
Police continued to track the utility before a second pursuit was initiated on the Pacific Highway, Thrumster.
The vehicle then stopped on Aston Street, Port Macquarie, before six young people exited the car.
Four of the fleeing youths swam through a nearby canal and entered a moored yacht, however officers arrested them by commandeering a civilian vessel.
Police arrested the other two young people in nearby bush.
They were all taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where they were charged.
Two boys aged 13 and 15 were charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence and police pursuit not stop drive recklessly.
Two 14-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.
The 13, 15 and one 14-year-old boy were refused bail to appear before children's court on Sunday March 3.
The other three boys were given strict conditional bail to appear before children's court on Tuesday 2 April 2024.
