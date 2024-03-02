Gallery: pumpkins, poultry and pooches at the 2024 Comboyne Show

The Comboyne Show has kicked off agricultural show season in the Port Macquarie-Hasting region.
Running over Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, the show displays some of the best local and out-of-area produce, livestock and talent.
Gates opened at 9am, with the show organised by the Comboyne Agricultural & Horticultural Association Inc.
Pavillions for art, produce and poultry as well as the dairy, beef and horse programs gave visitors plenty to see.
Honey, avocados and plants were some of the items up for sale with one stall raising money for the Comboyne Hall and Preschool.
Local MPs were also represented with stalls for Oxley MP Michael Kemp and Lynne MP Dr David Gillespie present at the show.
With the Championship Dog Show, the Comboyne Show has been a dog friendly event with plenty of visitors bringing their pooches along.
The show will continue on Sunday, March 3 with tickets costing adults just $10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.