Councillors unanimous on 'burden' of cost shifting onto local government

Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors unanimously passed a motion at the first meeting of 2024 to request the CEO write a letter to the NSW Government "urgently seeking" to address cost shifting onto local councils.
Councillors spoke of the burden of cost shifting onto local councils and how financial sustainability will be affected by this move.
Mayor Peta Pinson said this is an "important topic" for the community and should be "very concerning" to everyone.
"The pressure on councils to continue to provide services to our communities is now extraordinary," Cr Pinson said.
"The unrelenting growth of cost shifting to councils... is risking the capacity of councils to deliver tailored grassroots services to their communities."
Cr Pinson said the latest research shows the increase in cost shifting has been "accelerated" by various NSW Government policies.
Councillor Rachel Sheppard said the whole sector is "struggling in terms of financial sustainability".
"We need to do everything we can and take every action available to us to ensure our financial sustainability," she said.
Councillor Lisa Intemann also spoke for the motion: "This demonstrates quite a significant increase in burden on councils. It's quite outrageous that these jobs that are traditionally undertaken by the State Government are now being pushed down onto councils," she said.
The motion was carried unanimously.
The CEO will now write to the Premier of NSW, the NSW Treasurer and the NSW Minister for Local Government seeking that they urgently seek to address these costs through a combination of regulatory reform, budgetary provision and appropriate funding.
Councillors also moved a motion to request the CEO to include in the General Fund Improvement Plan a review of all forms of cost shifting and the estimated cost to council and to note the importance of the impact of cost shifting on council's long-term financial sustainability.
